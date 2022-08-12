Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 155.6% in July

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.60 ($29.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.
Salzgitter Price Performance
Salzgitter stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33.
Salzgitter Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
Read More
