Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 155.6% in July

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.60 ($29.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Price Performance

Salzgitter stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Salzgitter Announces Dividend

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.