Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,900 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. 673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.29. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 148.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.