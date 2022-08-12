Savix (SVX) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Savix has a total market cap of $63,790.61 and $1,078.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Savix has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00066786 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 160,220 coins and its circulating supply is 67,608 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.