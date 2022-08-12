Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SNCE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNCE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

