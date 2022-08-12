Scotiabank Boosts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.83.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.06 million and a P/E ratio of 39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.00.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

About Martinrea International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.