Scotiabank Cuts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PWCDF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

