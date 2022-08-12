Scotiabank Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.40.
KP Tissue Stock Performance
KP Tissue stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.80. 3,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.70. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$107.25 million and a PE ratio of 98.18.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
