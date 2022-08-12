Scotiabank Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.40.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KP Tissue stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.80. 3,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.70. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.01 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$107.25 million and a PE ratio of 98.18.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$398.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$408.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

