Scotiabank Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.71.

TSE FSZ traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.10. 201,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

