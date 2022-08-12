Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

SAVE stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $8,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

