Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.64.

SMTC stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

