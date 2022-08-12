Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Volume Tops $23.00 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $23.00 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.