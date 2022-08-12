Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,205,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,489,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,322,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ES. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Shares of ES opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

