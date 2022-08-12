Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.39.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.