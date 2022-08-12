Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Stock Price Up 100%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE – Get Rating) rose 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Shale Oil International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Shale Oil International Company Profile

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

