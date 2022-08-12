Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.

Sharp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHCAY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. Sharp has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

