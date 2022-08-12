Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4,007.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.