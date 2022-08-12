Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of MCON stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,583.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.40. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.94 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.92 ($1.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

