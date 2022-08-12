Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Bidstack Group Stock Performance

LON BIDS opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £28.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Bidstack Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.15 ($0.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

