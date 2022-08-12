Short Interest in BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Increases By 100.0%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
BAIC Motor Price Performance
Shares of BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.96 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. BAIC Motor has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
About BAIC Motor
