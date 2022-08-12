Short Interest in BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Increases By 100.0%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BAIC Motor Price Performance

Shares of BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.96 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. BAIC Motor has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

