Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rises By 34.7%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 462,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,916. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

