Short Interest in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Drops By 30.6%

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

TWCB remained flat at $9.72 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Bilander Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,919,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,411,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

