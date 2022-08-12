Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Grows By 33.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BLW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 47,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,382. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

