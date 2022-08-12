Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Grows By 33.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BLW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 47,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,382. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
