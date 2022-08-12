Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU) Declines By 33.3%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CITEU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,520,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $505,000.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.