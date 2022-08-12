Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expands By 87.2%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Centogene worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CNTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.18.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 134.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

