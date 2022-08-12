Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Rises By 250.0%

Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEKZ remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 4,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Ltd. - Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap Ltd. - Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.