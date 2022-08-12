Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW) Grows By 30.0%

CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CHW Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of CHWAW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 152,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,716. CHW Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.98.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHW Acquisition (CHWAW)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.