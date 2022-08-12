Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW) Grows By 30.0%

CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHW Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CHWAW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 152,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,716. CHW Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

