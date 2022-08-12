Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Decreases By 32.8%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Crafts by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also

