Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Expands By 90.2%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cuentas Trading Down 4.6 %

CUEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,663.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

Cuentas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

