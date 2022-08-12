Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Increases By 175.0%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $63.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.