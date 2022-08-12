Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Grows By 164.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Down 1.0 %

GAMCW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,995. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

