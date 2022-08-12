Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Expands By 422.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

