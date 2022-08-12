Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Expands By 422.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
