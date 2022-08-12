Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Grows By 438.4%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 438.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JBS Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of JBSAY opened at $12.14 on Friday. JBS has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter.
JBS Increases Dividend
About JBS
JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.
