Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Grows By 46.7%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,351.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFHHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of JFHHF opened at $1.54 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

