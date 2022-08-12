Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Drops By 29.7%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Lefteris Acquisition Stock Performance

Lefteris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,259. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Lefteris Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

