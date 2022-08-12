Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Expands By 90.9%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,425. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

