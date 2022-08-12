Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Grows By 144.4%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.62. 18,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

