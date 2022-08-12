Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Declines By 35.4%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS TGLVY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 15,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.