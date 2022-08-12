Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Rises By 80.0%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $28.81 during trading hours on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

