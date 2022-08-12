Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Rises By 80.0%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $28.81 during trading hours on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.
About Tsumura & Co.
