Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Drops By 78.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of UMGP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,910. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

