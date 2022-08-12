Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Drops By 78.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of UMGP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,910. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
About Universal Media Group
