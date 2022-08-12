Signify Wealth Buys 65,277 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Signify Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1,533.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 2.7% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

IXN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 1,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

