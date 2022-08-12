Signify Wealth Increases Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Signify Wealth increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,428 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 26.7% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signify Wealth owned approximately 1.02% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $39,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,883,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 14,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

