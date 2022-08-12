SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $719,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 136,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 90,503 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.