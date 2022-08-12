SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $759,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

