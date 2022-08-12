SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SILVERspac Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLVR opened at $9.74 on Friday. SILVERspac has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter worth $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the second quarter worth $297,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

