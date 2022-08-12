Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt Sells 2,500 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 164,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

