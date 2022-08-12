Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $19,004,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $15,587,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 93,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

