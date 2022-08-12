Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 82 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,023. The firm has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

