Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,455.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,295 ($15.65) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

