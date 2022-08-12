Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

